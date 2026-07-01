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Previous
Photo 4172
Agapanthus flower
It has taken a long time to open fully, but it was well worth the wait.
3 good things 1) A lovely afternoon with the patchwork girls.
2) tea and cake
3) retail therapy at the sewing shop
1st July 2026
1st Jul 26
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Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
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Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
1st July 2026 7:49pm
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purple
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flower
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agapanthus
Marj
ace
Stunning shade of purple
July 1st, 2026
Hazel
ace
It’s beautiful and your day sounds great.
July 1st, 2026
Phil Howcroft
ace
it looks lovely Judith , we have two
July 1st, 2026
Elisabeth Sæter
Beautiful
July 1st, 2026
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