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Agapanthus flower by busylady
Photo 4172

Agapanthus flower

It has taken a long time to open fully, but it was well worth the wait.
3 good things 1) A lovely afternoon with the patchwork girls.
2) tea and cake
3) retail therapy at the sewing shop
1st July 2026 1st Jul 26

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
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Photo Details

Marj ace
Stunning shade of purple
July 1st, 2026  
Hazel ace
It’s beautiful and your day sounds great.
July 1st, 2026  
Phil Howcroft ace
it looks lovely Judith , we have two
July 1st, 2026  
Elisabeth Sæter
Beautiful
July 1st, 2026  
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