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Previous
Photo 4174
Blue skies for the birthday boy
Mony turned seven this week and had his party in the park. This is him on the see-saw. It was so lovely to see them all (just 8 altogether) enjoying themselves
3rd July 2026
3rd Jul 26
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Judith Johnson
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@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
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Photo Details
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12
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
3rd July 2026 5:13pm
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birthday
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park
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grandson
Joan Robillard
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A fun place for a party
July 3rd, 2026
Diana
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A lovely shot of the birthday boy. I am sure they had a lot of fun.
July 3rd, 2026
Mags
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A handsome young man! Hope it was a very happy birthday for him.
July 3rd, 2026
Sue Cooper
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Happy 7th Birthday Monty 🎂🎁
July 3rd, 2026
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