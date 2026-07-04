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Photo 4175
Cheese scones
This is my contribution towards our church concert refreshments tomorrow afternoon. There will be plenty of cake, so I decided to make cheese scones instead. I'll butter them first.
4th July 2026
4th Jul 26
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Judith Johnson
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@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
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Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
4th July 2026 7:04pm
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kitchen
,
cheese
,
weights
,
scones
Margaret Brown
ace
Hubbies says yes please, he loves cheese above sweet ones! They look yummy, bet they disappeared quickly!
July 4th, 2026
Michelle
Yummy!
July 4th, 2026
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