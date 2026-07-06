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Previous
Photo 4177
Thistle and friend
I've been taking my friend's Westie for walks thus week, while she's not well. I spotted this pink thistle on the walking route, and stopped for a phone shot this morning
6th July 2026
6th Jul 26
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Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
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Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
6th July 2026 9:53am
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pink
,
thistle
,
ladybird
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a gorgeous thistle head, and the ladybird thinks so too !
July 6th, 2026
Oli Lindenskov
So lovely😊👍
July 6th, 2026
Sue Cooper
ace
Gorgeous. Fav.
July 6th, 2026
carol white
ace
A lovely find and capture. Fav 😊
July 6th, 2026
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