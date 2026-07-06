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Thistle and friend by busylady
Photo 4177

Thistle and friend

I've been taking my friend's Westie for walks thus week, while she's not well. I spotted this pink thistle on the walking route, and stopped for a phone shot this morning
6th July 2026 6th Jul 26

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
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Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a gorgeous thistle head, and the ladybird thinks so too !
July 6th, 2026  
Oli Lindenskov
So lovely😊👍
July 6th, 2026  
Sue Cooper ace
Gorgeous. Fav.
July 6th, 2026  
carol white ace
A lovely find and capture. Fav 😊
July 6th, 2026  
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