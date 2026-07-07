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Previous
Photo 4178
Calla lilies
These beautiful lilies have just started to flower, and I'm delighted.
I'm having busy days at the moment, so struggling to find time to comment
7th July 2026
7th Jul 26
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Judith Johnson
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@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
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Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
7th July 2026 6:54pm
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orange
,
garden
,
lilies
,
calla
Joan Robillard
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Beautiful
July 7th, 2026
Michelle
Beautiful coloured flowers
July 7th, 2026
Julie Ryan
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Love it!
July 7th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
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Love the colour !
July 7th, 2026
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