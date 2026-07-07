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Calla lilies by busylady
Photo 4178

Calla lilies

These beautiful lilies have just started to flower, and I'm delighted.
I'm having busy days at the moment, so struggling to find time to comment
7th July 2026 7th Jul 26

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
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Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
July 7th, 2026  
Michelle
Beautiful coloured flowers
July 7th, 2026  
Julie Ryan ace
Love it!
July 7th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Love the colour !
July 7th, 2026  
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