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Farewell Maastricht by busylady
Photo 4185

Farewell Maastricht

We took a walk by the Maas basin this morning on the way to catch the bus, then train to the airport. Spent a few hours in Eindhoven, where it's very hot again, at 32°, so now cooling off in the airport
14th July 2026 14th Jul 26

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 7. I...
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Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
July 14th, 2026  
Fisher Family
A lovely shot of the mooring! Cooler here in York this week - only 23C today which feels lovely!

Ian
July 14th, 2026  
Beverley ace
beautiful photo... good times shared...
July 14th, 2026  
Mags ace
A very lovely spot for a nice shot!
July 14th, 2026  
Monica
Beautiful
July 14th, 2026  
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