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Previous
Photo 4185
Farewell Maastricht
We took a walk by the Maas basin this morning on the way to catch the bus, then train to the airport. Spent a few hours in Eindhoven, where it's very hot again, at 32°, so now cooling off in the airport
14th July 2026
14th Jul 26
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Judith Johnson
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@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 7. I...
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Photo Details
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7
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
14th July 2026 10:25am
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boats
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basin
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maastricht
Joan Robillard
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Lovely
July 14th, 2026
Fisher Family
A lovely shot of the mooring! Cooler here in York this week - only 23C today which feels lovely!
Ian
July 14th, 2026
Beverley
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beautiful photo... good times shared...
July 14th, 2026
Mags
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A very lovely spot for a nice shot!
July 14th, 2026
Monica
Beautiful
July 14th, 2026
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