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The jungle by busylady
Photo 4186

The jungle

When we go away, I always put my houseplants into a big tray, with wet newspaper in the bottom. They always seem to look better when I return! I put them in a place away from direct light
15th July 2026 15th Jul 26

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 7. I...
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