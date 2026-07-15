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Photo 4186
The jungle
When we go away, I always put my houseplants into a big tray, with wet newspaper in the bottom. They always seem to look better when I return! I put them in a place away from direct light
15th July 2026
15th Jul 26
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Judith Johnson
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@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 7. I...
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SM-A525M
Taken
15th July 2026 10:20am
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