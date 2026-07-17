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Previous
Photo 4188
Coffee for one
I was in town today buying an anniversary card. Nothing seemed quite right till I walked to the other end of town to M&S! I was planning to walk home, but it was so hot, I decided to stop off here to rest my legs and wait for Peter to pick me up.
17th July 2026
17th Jul 26
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Judith Johnson
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@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 7. I...
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Photo Details
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10
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3
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3
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365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
17th July 2026 2:48pm
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Beverley
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A Love’ly coffee… nice colourful capture
July 17th, 2026
Mags
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Superb capture!
July 17th, 2026
Carole Sandford
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Don’t blame you! Lovely image.
July 17th, 2026
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