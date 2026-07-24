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Flowers for Mum by busylady
Photo 4195

Flowers for Mum

I chose to arrange the flowers for church this Sunday to remember my Mum, whose birthday would have been next week.
24th July 2026 24th Jul 26

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 7. I...
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Beverley ace
a lovely way to remember... not that we ever forget.
July 24th, 2026  
Margaret Brown ace
A lovely way to remember her
July 24th, 2026  
Michelle
Beautiful arrangement
July 24th, 2026  
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