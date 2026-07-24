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Previous
Photo 4195
Flowers for Mum
I chose to arrange the flowers for church this Sunday to remember my Mum, whose birthday would have been next week.
24th July 2026
24th Jul 26
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Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 7. I...
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Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
24th July 2026 2:55pm
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church
,
flowers
,
pink
,
arrangement
Beverley
ace
a lovely way to remember... not that we ever forget.
July 24th, 2026
Margaret Brown
ace
A lovely way to remember her
July 24th, 2026
Michelle
Beautiful arrangement
July 24th, 2026
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