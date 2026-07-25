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Summer heatwave by busylady
Photo 4196

Summer heatwave

We went out for coffee today, and enjoyed the ambiance here and also in the market square. It was forecast to be 28°C again, so too hot to sit in the sun. That's Peter in the purple top.
25th July 2026 25th Jul 26

Judith Johnson

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@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 7. I...
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Sue Cooper ace
Looks like a lovely place to enjoy a coffee.
July 25th, 2026  
KV ace
At least Peter has a little shade… surprised you didn’t go for an iced coffee.
July 25th, 2026  
Jennifer ace
Looks like a lovely courtyard for a coffee. I like the bunting
July 25th, 2026  
Fisher Family
A lovely peaceful courtyard to stop for coffee!

Ian
July 25th, 2026  
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