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Previous
Photo 4196
Summer heatwave
We went out for coffee today, and enjoyed the ambiance here and also in the market square. It was forecast to be 28°C again, so too hot to sit in the sun. That's Peter in the purple top.
25th July 2026
25th Jul 26
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Judith Johnson
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@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 7. I...
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Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
25th July 2026 11:57am
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coffee
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sun
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bunting
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heatwave
,
st-neots
Sue Cooper
ace
Looks like a lovely place to enjoy a coffee.
July 25th, 2026
KV
ace
At least Peter has a little shade… surprised you didn’t go for an iced coffee.
July 25th, 2026
Jennifer
ace
Looks like a lovely courtyard for a coffee. I like the bunting
July 25th, 2026
Fisher Family
A lovely peaceful courtyard to stop for coffee!
Ian
July 25th, 2026
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