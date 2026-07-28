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Previous
Photo 4199
Creamy white
This miniature rose was a gift from a friend a few weeks ago. It has suddenly come into flower again, so I'm delighted, At the moment it is still in a pot so it is getting watered.
28th July 2026
28th Jul 26
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Judith Johnson
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@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 7. I...
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Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
9
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 650D
Taken
27th July 2026 6:56pm
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rose
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garden
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creamy-white
Oli Lindenskov
So lovely😊
July 28th, 2026
carol white
ace
Lovely roses
July 28th, 2026
Pat Knowles
ace
Beautiful creamy colour. I have one in a pot too & I’ve really looked after it, it’s got about six roses at the moment.
July 28th, 2026
Sue Cooper
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It's very pretty and you've photographed it beautifully. Big Fav.
July 28th, 2026
Beverley
ace
very beautiful... super capture too...
July 28th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
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Gorgeous roses !
July 28th, 2026
Michelle
Beautiful
July 28th, 2026
Dorothy
ace
Very pretty!
July 28th, 2026
Marj
ace
So very delicate
July 28th, 2026
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