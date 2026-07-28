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Creamy white by busylady
Photo 4199

Creamy white

This miniature rose was a gift from a friend a few weeks ago. It has suddenly come into flower again, so I'm delighted, At the moment it is still in a pot so it is getting watered.
28th July 2026 28th Jul 26

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 7. I...
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Oli Lindenskov
So lovely😊
July 28th, 2026  
carol white ace
Lovely roses
July 28th, 2026  
Pat Knowles ace
Beautiful creamy colour. I have one in a pot too & I’ve really looked after it, it’s got about six roses at the moment.
July 28th, 2026  
Sue Cooper ace
It's very pretty and you've photographed it beautifully. Big Fav.
July 28th, 2026  
Beverley ace
very beautiful... super capture too...
July 28th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Gorgeous roses !
July 28th, 2026  
Michelle
Beautiful
July 28th, 2026  
Dorothy ace
Very pretty!
July 28th, 2026  
Marj ace
So very delicate
July 28th, 2026  
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