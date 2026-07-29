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Previous
Photo 4200
White phlox
Were off to the outdoor theatre to see Treasure Island this evening with friends and also our oldest Grandson. Apparently it's an adapted comical version, so shoujld be fun.. I'm posting a bit earlier than usual, so possibly no comments tonight
29th July 2026
29th Jul 26
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Judith Johnson
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@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 7. I...
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Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 650D
Taken
27th July 2026 6:55pm
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white
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flower
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garden
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phlox
Sue Cooper
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This is beautiful and stunning on black. Phlox is looking good at the moment.
Enjoy Treasure Island and don't worry about commenting. Fav.
July 29th, 2026
Babs
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Beautiful. Have a great evening.
July 29th, 2026
Beverley
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Beautiful flower… have fun 🤩
July 29th, 2026
Joan Robillard
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Pretty
July 29th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
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So pretty - iI do love phlox.
July 29th, 2026
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Enjoy Treasure Island and don't worry about commenting. Fav.