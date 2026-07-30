Previous
Thatched cottage by busylady
Photo 4201

Thatched cottage

We visited the owners of this delightful cottage this afternoon, as part of our pastoral care scheme at church. We visit in pairs, people who are housebound or are unable to get to church any longer. What a lovely afternoon we had with long chats about their farming lives, and followed with tea and homemade cake.
PS, we did enjoy Treasure Isalnd last night and so did Henry. He especially enjoyed the sword fight - and the ice-cream!
30th July 2026 30th Jul 26

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 7. I...
1150% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Sue Cooper ace
That’s a very pretty cottage and a very lovely thing for you to do.
So pleased you enjoyed Treasure Island, especially Henry. Fav.
July 30th, 2026  
JackieR ace
That is so kind of you!!

Lovely chocolate box image
July 30th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact