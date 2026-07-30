Thatched cottage

We visited the owners of this delightful cottage this afternoon, as part of our pastoral care scheme at church. We visit in pairs, people who are housebound or are unable to get to church any longer. What a lovely afternoon we had with long chats about their farming lives, and followed with tea and homemade cake.

PS, we did enjoy Treasure Isalnd last night and so did Henry. He especially enjoyed the sword fight - and the ice-cream!