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Previous
Photo 4202
On the farm
We visited a small farm today with many animals to see. Guinea pigs, rabbits, pigs, donkeys, goats, ponies and llamas. They have a playground with go-carts to play on, a farm shop and cafe. We enjoyed and made use of everything!
31st July 2026
31st Jul 26
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Judith Johnson
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@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 7. I...
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Photo Details
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365
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SM-A525M
Taken
31st July 2026 4:01pm
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farm
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grandson
,
grandad
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bedfordshire
,
tempsford
xbm
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Wimpole?
July 31st, 2026
Barb
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Good times, indeed!
July 31st, 2026
Beverley
ace
fabulous playtime shared... such lovely family fun
July 31st, 2026
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