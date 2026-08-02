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Previous
Photo 4204
Daphne's garden
I called to see Daphne today as it's her 92nd birthday. She had just been out for lunch, so good timing. She had loooaaaddds of cards! We had a long chat and a cuppa.
I've posted pictures of Daphne's garden before, but not this view
2nd August 2026
2nd Aug 26
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Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 7. I...
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Photo Details
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8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
2nd August 2026 3:27pm
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flowers
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garden
,
statue
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apartments
Beryl Lloyd
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So wonderful - love the statue !
August 2nd, 2026
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