Previous
Daphne's garden by busylady
Photo 4204

Daphne's garden

I called to see Daphne today as it's her 92nd birthday. She had just been out for lunch, so good timing. She had loooaaaddds of cards! We had a long chat and a cuppa.
I've posted pictures of Daphne's garden before, but not this view
2nd August 2026 2nd Aug 26

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 7. I...
1151% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
So wonderful - love the statue !
August 2nd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact