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Marina by busylady
Photo 4206

Marina

Taken on Sunday outside Daphne's House. She is lucky to have lovely views in both directions. Some of the apartments here have their own boats.
Another day of temperatures over 30°, so I stayed indoors and did some sewing on my latest project
4th August 2026 4th Aug 26

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 7. I...
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Mags ace
So still and lovely.
August 4th, 2026  
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