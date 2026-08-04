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Previous
Photo 4206
Marina
Taken on Sunday outside Daphne's House. She is lucky to have lovely views in both directions. Some of the apartments here have their own boats.
Another day of temperatures over 30°, so I stayed indoors and did some sewing on my latest project
4th August 2026
4th Aug 26
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Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 7. I...
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365
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SM-A525M
Taken
2nd August 2026 3:28pm
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So still and lovely.
August 4th, 2026
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