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Previous
Photo 4207
It's a beauty
I was just passing by this garden on the way home and spotted this fabulous bright orange rose. I couldn't resist! Just a phone shot
5th August 2026
5th Aug 26
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Judith Johnson
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@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 7. I...
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Photo Details
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9
Comments
4
Fav's
3
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365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
5th August 2026 2:08pm
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orange
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rose
Sue Cooper
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Well spotted! It's lovely. Fav.
August 5th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
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It sure is
August 5th, 2026
Mags
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Love the color!
August 5th, 2026
Michelle
Beautiful
August 5th, 2026
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