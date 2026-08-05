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It's a beauty by busylady
Photo 4207

It's a beauty

I was just passing by this garden on the way home and spotted this fabulous bright orange rose. I couldn't resist! Just a phone shot
5th August 2026 5th Aug 26

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 7. I...
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Photo Details

Sue Cooper ace
Well spotted! It's lovely. Fav.
August 5th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
It sure is
August 5th, 2026  
Mags ace
Love the color!
August 5th, 2026  
Michelle
Beautiful
August 5th, 2026  
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