Watching the sun go down by busylady
213 / 365

Watching the sun go down

Sunset from the ferry. We've had a 32 hour crossing with no signal, apart from as we left Germany and as we arrived in Finland. It was quite relaxing!
20th May 2024 20th May 24

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 4.
Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful moment in time with all quiet and still !
May 21st, 2024  
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and scene, have a fabulous time in Finland.
May 21st, 2024  
Wylie ace
A lovely view
May 21st, 2024  
