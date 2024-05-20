Sign up
Previous
213 / 365
Watching the sun go down
Sunset from the ferry. We've had a 32 hour crossing with no signal, apart from as we left Germany and as we arrived in Finland. It was quite relaxing!
20th May 2024
20th May 24
3
1
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 4. I love...
3745
photos
133
followers
184
following
58% complete
View this month »
206
207
208
209
210
211
212
213
Latest from all albums
3449
3450
3451
3452
3453
3454
213
3455
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Spoiled for choice
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
20th May 2024 8:51pm
Tags
sunset
,
reflections
,
finland
,
ferry
,
baltic
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A wonderful moment in time with all quiet and still !
May 21st, 2024
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and scene, have a fabulous time in Finland.
May 21st, 2024
Wylie
ace
A lovely view
May 21st, 2024
