Previous
219 / 365
On board the ship
A most interesting visit around the Pommern, which was built in Glasgow in 1903, and the parts manufactured in Greenock. She was known as the lucky ship, surviving both world wars, and lost only four men during her life on the seas.
30th May 2024
30th May 24
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 4. I love...
Tags
ship
,
deck
,
finland
,
mast
,
barque
,
mariehamn
Maggiemae
ace
All those lines and ladders - an old sailing ship? Wonderful to see here so obviously beautifully maintained!
May 31st, 2024
