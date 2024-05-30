Previous
On board the ship by busylady
On board the ship

A most interesting visit around the Pommern, which was built in Glasgow in 1903, and the parts manufactured in Greenock. She was known as the lucky ship, surviving both world wars, and lost only four men during her life on the seas.
Judith Johnson

All those lines and ladders - an old sailing ship? Wonderful to see here so obviously beautifully maintained!
May 31st, 2024  
