Previous
220 / 365
Nordiska Museet
Said to be the most beautiful building in Stockholm. I just spotted it between the trees, although we didn't go inside. I thought at first it was a church, but it's actually a cultural museum
31st May 2024
31st May 24
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 4. I love...
Tags
museum
,
sweden
,
stockholm
,
nordiska
Beverley
ace
Stunning…
May 31st, 2024
Lesley
ace
It's a very interesting structure
May 31st, 2024
Fisher Family
A lovely building, nicely framed by the trees!
Ian
May 31st, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderfully framed
May 31st, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
Stunningly built…. I had to Google…it's a museum!
May 31st, 2024
