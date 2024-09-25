Sign up
Countryside view
This is the view from Haddon Hall gardens
25th September 2024
25th Sep 24
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 5. I love...
Views
7
7
Comments
2
2
Fav's
4
4
Album
Spoiled for choice
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
25th September 2024 11:34am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
bridge
,
gardens
,
derbyshire
,
river-wye
,
haddon-hall
Dorothy
ace
Looks very narrow, maybe just a bridge for walking?
September 25th, 2024
Barb
ace
Enchanting!
September 25th, 2024
