Catacombs of Kom el Shuqafa by busylady
Catacombs of Kom el Shuqafa

We explored the extensive catacombs in Alexandria today. They date from the 2nd century and are a mix of Roman, Greek and Egyptian origin. A fascinating insight into the past along narrow pathways, and very busy with tourists
3rd November 2024 3rd Nov 24

Judith Johnson

Beverley ace
An amazing trip… and it’s only your second photo… Fabulous
November 3rd, 2024  
Lesley ace
Great light to show of these sculptures so well
November 3rd, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
A great trip you are on!
November 3rd, 2024  
Bill Davidson
Truly fascinating…..
November 3rd, 2024  
