Previous
235 / 365
Catacombs of Kom el Shuqafa
We explored the extensive catacombs in Alexandria today. They date from the 2nd century and are a mix of Roman, Greek and Egyptian origin. A fascinating insight into the past along narrow pathways, and very busy with tourists
3rd November 2024
3rd Nov 24
4
0
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5. I love...
3932
photos
130
followers
185
following
Views
11
Comments
4
Album
Spoiled for choice
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
3rd November 2024 11:51am
Tags
sculpture
,
egypt
,
alexandria
,
catacombs
Beverley
ace
An amazing trip… and it’s only your second photo… Fabulous
November 3rd, 2024
Lesley
ace
Great light to show of these sculptures so well
November 3rd, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
A great trip you are on!
November 3rd, 2024
Bill Davidson
Truly fascinating…..
November 3rd, 2024
