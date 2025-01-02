Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
239 / 365
Lego flowers finished
The pink and white blossoms were much more tricky to complete, while the daffodils were easy. We enjoyed doing them, sharing the two kits and doing half each.
2nd January 2025
2nd Jan 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5. I love...
3994
photos
130
followers
189
following
65% complete
View this month »
232
233
234
235
236
237
238
239
Latest from all albums
3672
3673
3674
3675
3676
3677
239
3678
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
Spoiled for choice
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
1st January 2025 7:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
daffodils
,
blossom
,
lego
Rob Z
ace
So cool. I love the pink and white ones.
January 2nd, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
So sweet!
January 2nd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close