Palais de l'Île

Far from being a Palace, this historic building was used as a prison for 500 years during the 14th century. Originally built as a fortified house, it was also granted permission to mint coins. It now serves as a museum showing changes in use over the centuries. The best preserved rooms were the cells and the kitchen on the ground floor. The fast flowing water is flowing out of Lake Annecy, forming one of the many canals running through the town.