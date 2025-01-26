Sign up
Previous
242 / 365
Overnight snowfall
The snow was falling steadily as we left Pontrasina this morning. The train journeys - 5 altogether - were quite magical. The scenery changed dramatically as we dropped in height towards Locarno.
26th January 2025
26th Jan 25
3
1
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5. I love...
Tags
snowfall
,
switzerland
,
pontrasina
Dianne
ace
Looks like a little toy village.
January 26th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Sooo pretty. What an amazing trip!
January 26th, 2025
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this winter wonderland.
January 26th, 2025
