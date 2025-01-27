Previous
Church of Sant Antonio by busylady
Church of Sant Antonio

This Catholic Church in the centre of the old town of Locarno provided shelter from the rain for a few minutes on a very wet day. The church dates from the 16th century
Carole Sandford ace
Looks impressive.
January 27th, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful light! I love the floor detail.
January 27th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Amazing architecture
January 27th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
Such beautiful tones in this - very peaceful
January 27th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
So beautiful. Those high ceilings & wonderful architecture. Love it.
January 27th, 2025  
Tim L ace
Beautiful mellow colours, creates a peaceful atmosphere.
January 27th, 2025  
