Church of Sant Antonio
This Catholic Church in the centre of the old town of Locarno provided shelter from the rain for a few minutes on a very wet day. The church dates from the 16th century
27th January 2025
27th Jan 25
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5. I love...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
Spoiled for choice
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
27th January 2025 12:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
church
,
switzerland
,
locarno
,
sant-antonio
Carole Sandford
ace
Looks impressive.
January 27th, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful light! I love the floor detail.
January 27th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Amazing architecture
January 27th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
Such beautiful tones in this - very peaceful
January 27th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
So beautiful. Those high ceilings & wonderful architecture. Love it.
January 27th, 2025
Tim L
ace
Beautiful mellow colours, creates a peaceful atmosphere.
January 27th, 2025
