Previous
Cobbled streets at Intra by busylady
245 / 365

Cobbled streets at Intra

We took a boat trip to Intra, just along the coast from Stresa where we're staying. The narrow cobbled streets were attractive, but largely deserted, and many of the shops were closed. We did have a bit of excitement though when we arrived back in Stresa, when we found a small purse containing a 50 Euro note and some change. We located the local police office and handed it in, as we felt it was too much money for some poor person to have lost. They took our details, and we felt better for having handed it in.
30th January 2025 30th Jan 25

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5. I love...
67% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Superb capture of this narrow street scene!
January 30th, 2025  
Gillian Brown ace
Lovely little street.
January 30th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Love these cobbled streets in between the shops !
January 30th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact