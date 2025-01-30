Cobbled streets at Intra

We took a boat trip to Intra, just along the coast from Stresa where we're staying. The narrow cobbled streets were attractive, but largely deserted, and many of the shops were closed. We did have a bit of excitement though when we arrived back in Stresa, when we found a small purse containing a 50 Euro note and some change. We located the local police office and handed it in, as we felt it was too much money for some poor person to have lost. They took our details, and we felt better for having handed it in.