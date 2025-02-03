Previous
Sunset across the harbour by busylady
248 / 365

Sunset across the harbour

We arrived in Marseilles just in time to catch the sunset across the harbour. The journey here was all along the French riviera, so provided some lovely views
3rd February 2025 3rd Feb 25

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5. I love...
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful sunset scene.
February 3rd, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful sunset ! fav
February 3rd, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful!
February 3rd, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
All those lovely masts! My father once took my sister to Marseilles to either pick up or deliver a boat….i was dead jealous I remember!
February 3rd, 2025  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture and golden glow.
February 3rd, 2025  
