Previous
248 / 365
Sunset across the harbour
We arrived in Marseilles just in time to catch the sunset across the harbour. The journey here was all along the French riviera, so provided some lovely views
3rd February 2025
3rd Feb 25
5
4
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5. I love...
4033
photos
132
followers
190
following
241
242
243
244
245
246
247
248
3704
3705
246
3706
247
3707
248
3708
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
Spoiled for choice
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
3rd February 2025 5:53pm
sunset
france
harbour
marseilles
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful sunset scene.
February 3rd, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful sunset ! fav
February 3rd, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful!
February 3rd, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
All those lovely masts! My father once took my sister to Marseilles to either pick up or deliver a boat….i was dead jealous I remember!
February 3rd, 2025
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and golden glow.
February 3rd, 2025
