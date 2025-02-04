Sign up
Inside the castle FOR2025
The centre of this amazing castle shows the entrance to the huge cistern below, which collected rainwater for use on the island. The 16th century castle is built on the Île d'If, the smallest island on the Frioul archipelago.
4th February 2025
Judith Johnson
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5. I love...
Tags
france
castle
cistern
marseilles
for2025
d'if
