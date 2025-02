Vallon des Auffes

A traditional fishing haven in Marseilles, where Peter last visited 50 years ago. He was working for IBM at the time, and met up with his French colleague, Michel. He visited the very swish restaurant, Chez Fonfon, for the best bouillabaisse 50 years ago. Today we just had the basic fish soup, but what a treat, just to be there and appreciate 5 star dining.