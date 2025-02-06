Last image

Sign up
Taken yesterday, our last day in Marseilles, and last of our lovely holiday. The harbour was such a busy, but calming place to be. We sat in the sun, with a drink and a book on our last afternoon.
6th February 2025
6th Feb 25
Judith Johnson
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5.
Kitty Hawke
Fab colours and reflections.
February 6th, 2025
Fisher Family
A beautiful harbour scene, lovely reflections - fav!
Ian
February 6th, 2025
