Last image

Taken yesterday, our last day in Marseilles, and last of our lovely holiday. The harbour was such a busy, but calming place to be. We sat in the sun, with a drink and a book on our last afternoon.
6th February 2025 6th Feb 25

Kitty Hawke ace
Fab colours and reflections.
February 6th, 2025  
Fisher Family
A beautiful harbour scene, lovely reflections - fav!

February 6th, 2025  
