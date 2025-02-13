Sign up
Previous
252 / 365
Colour version
I thought you might like to see the colour version of Mum-in-law's jewelry.
Black and white version in my other album
13th February 2025
13th Feb 25
1
0
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5. I love...
4047
photos
134
followers
190
following
69% complete
View this month »
245
246
247
248
249
250
251
252
Latest from all albums
3712
3713
3714
3715
3716
3717
252
3718
Tags
vintage
,
owl
,
cameo
,
brooch
,
ear-rings
,
jewekry
Beverley
ace
Really beautiful collection…
February 13th, 2025
