Previous
254 / 365
Spring flowers
Colour version of my black and white FOR shot
19th February 2025
19th Feb 25
5
1
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5. I love...
4055
photos
134
followers
190
following
69% complete
247
248
249
250
251
252
253
254
3719
3720
3721
3722
253
3723
254
3724
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
Spoiled for choice
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
19th February 2025 12:42pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
spring
,
bulbs
,
hellebore
,
crocus
,
snowdrop
Annie-Sue
ace
I wonder if my eye would have passed over the crocus in the b+w shot - colour can be helpful sometimes :-)
February 19th, 2025
Beverley
ace
This is soo pretty… I’ve always felt colour is uplifting…. and makes me happy.
February 19th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So much joy to see these spring flowers in colour - so uplifting in these dark winter months ! fav
February 19th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
A beautiful mix of Spring flowers!
February 19th, 2025
KV
ace
Nice array of colors… lovely.
February 19th, 2025
