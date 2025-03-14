Previous
St Mary's Church by busylady
256 / 365

St Mary's Church

I stopped to take some pictures of the pink blossom for the rainbow today, but couldn't resist a picture of this church as well, bathed in sunlight with the dark sky behind.
14th March 2025 14th Mar 25

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5. I love...
70% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
It is truly eye catching
March 14th, 2025  
Fisher Family
Beautiful against the dark sky!

Ian
March 14th, 2025  
Sue Cooper ace
Lovely light, lovely church. Fav.
March 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact