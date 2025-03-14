Sign up
Previous
256 / 365
St Mary's Church
I stopped to take some pictures of the pink blossom for the rainbow today, but couldn't resist a picture of this church as well, bathed in sunlight with the dark sky behind.
14th March 2025
14th Mar 25
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5. I love...
Christine Sztukowski
ace
It is truly eye catching
March 14th, 2025
Fisher Family
Beautiful against the dark sky!
Ian
March 14th, 2025
Sue Cooper
ace
Lovely light, lovely church. Fav.
March 14th, 2025
