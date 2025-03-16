Sign up
257 / 365
The big band
We went to a concert this afternoon to mark the 20th anniversary of the St Neots concert band and the St Neots big band. The two bands played together for the last number. A great selection of music and a great sound.
16th March 2025
16th Mar 25
Judith Johnson
st-neots
saxophones
big-band
JackieR 🤓
What a great capture!
March 16th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
Must have been a wonderful afternoon !
March 17th, 2025
