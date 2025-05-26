Sign up
Previous
263 / 365
Last night's sunset
Such a magical moment as we turned a corner, and I jumped out of the car
26th May 2025
26th May 25
3
2
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5. I love...
Tags
sunset
,
shetland
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A super view !
May 26th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
Love the contrast of those headlands…..beautiful.
May 26th, 2025
Mags
ace
Glorious shot!
May 26th, 2025
