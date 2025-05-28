Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
265 / 365
Kielder forest
We enjoyed the Forest Drive today, opened to the public in 1973. There are lots of walks in this forest, the largest man made woodland in the UK. We chose this lovely walk to the Hindhope Linn waterfall
28th May 2025
28th May 25
5
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5. I love...
4138
photos
136
followers
194
following
72% complete
View this month »
258
259
260
261
262
263
264
265
Latest from all albums
262
3793
263
3794
264
3795
265
3796
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
Spoiled for choice
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
28th May 2025 3:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
waterfall
,
northumberland
,
hindhope-linn
,
kielder-forest
Mags
ace
So lovely and pristine looking. Love the little wildflowers.
May 28th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So lovely ! fav
May 28th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Very beautiful walk… breathing in nature
May 28th, 2025
Dianne
ace
So nice to get out walking - looks a lovely area.
May 28th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
A beautiful place with an amazing night sky.
May 28th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close