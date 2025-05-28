Previous
Kielder forest by busylady
265 / 365

Kielder forest

We enjoyed the Forest Drive today, opened to the public in 1973. There are lots of walks in this forest, the largest man made woodland in the UK. We chose this lovely walk to the Hindhope Linn waterfall
28th May 2025 28th May 25

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5. I love...
So lovely and pristine looking. Love the little wildflowers.
May 28th, 2025  
So lovely ! fav
May 28th, 2025  
Very beautiful walk… breathing in nature
May 28th, 2025  
So nice to get out walking - looks a lovely area.
May 28th, 2025  
A beautiful place with an amazing night sky.
May 28th, 2025  
