Setting sun by busylady
267 / 365

Setting sun

Last night's sunset at Westport Quay, from the restaurant
19th August 2025 19th Aug 25

Judith Johnson

I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 9 and 6.I love taking...
Photo Details

Barb ace
So very lovely!
August 20th, 2025  
Liz Gooster ace
Beautiful
August 20th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
Fabulous sky reflection in the water. Hope the weather says nice as I’m in Killarney next weekend.
August 20th, 2025  
