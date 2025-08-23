Sign up
269 / 365
Sunset over Galway Bay
We're staying here on Galway Bay for a couple if nights. It's been a warm day today, but when the sun came out this evening, I was hoping for a good sunset. I wasn't disappointed.
23rd August 2025
23rd Aug 25
3
2
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 9 and 6.I love taking...
Tags
sunset
,
ireland
,
galway-bay
Beverley
ace
Stunning…
August 23rd, 2025
Mags
ace
Spectacular!
August 23rd, 2025
Lesley Aldridge
ace
Very beautiful
August 23rd, 2025
