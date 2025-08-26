Previous
The Wild Atlantic shore by busylady
271 / 365

The Wild Atlantic shore

We went down here this morning to view the wild Atlantic waves. It was difficult to capture the strength of the wind and the waves, but I did catch one of the waves as it landed. I think this was the tail end of storm Erin
26th August 2025 26th Aug 25

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 9 and 6.I love taking...
74% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
Such a beautiful scene!
August 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact