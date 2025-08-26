Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
271 / 365
The Wild Atlantic shore
We went down here this morning to view the wild Atlantic waves. It was difficult to capture the strength of the wind and the waves, but I did catch one of the waves as it landed. I think this was the tail end of storm Erin
26th August 2025
26th Aug 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 9 and 6.I love taking...
4220
photos
134
followers
193
following
74% complete
View this month »
264
265
266
267
268
269
270
271
Latest from all albums
3868
3869
269
3870
270
3871
271
3872
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
Spoiled for choice
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
26th August 2025 11:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
waves
,
ireland
,
wind
,
atlantic
Carole Sandford
ace
Such a beautiful scene!
August 26th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close