Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
272 / 365
Afternoon tea
We had tea at the Waterford glass centre. The china is Wedgwood, so I just couldn't resist the photo. The scone which we shared, was delicious, and they gave us double portions of jam and cream!
30th August 2025
30th Aug 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 9 and 6.I love taking...
4225
photos
134
followers
193
following
74% complete
View this month »
265
266
267
268
269
270
271
272
Latest from all albums
3871
271
3872
3873
3874
3875
272
3876
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Spoiled for choice
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
30th August 2025 2:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tea
,
scones
,
wedgwood
Lesley
ace
How lovely this looks
August 30th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close