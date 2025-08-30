Previous
Afternoon tea by busylady
272 / 365

Afternoon tea

We had tea at the Waterford glass centre. The china is Wedgwood, so I just couldn't resist the photo. The scone which we shared, was delicious, and they gave us double portions of jam and cream!
30th August 2025 30th Aug 25

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 9 and 6.I love taking...
74% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lesley ace
How lovely this looks
August 30th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact