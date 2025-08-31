Previous
Hook Head lighthouse by busylady
273 / 365

Hook Head lighthouse

We took the short ferry ride over the River Barrow to Ballyhack harbour. Luckily we arrived in sunshine. This is the oldest working lighthouse in the world, at 800 years old. Built by the monks in 1207, but funded by William Marshall.
31st August 2025 31st Aug 25

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 9 and 6.I love taking...
74% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
I love lighthouses!
August 31st, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Super lighthouse. The people on the top give perspective. Nicely captured!
August 31st, 2025  
Beverley ace
Wow… that’s quite amazing to read.
August 31st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact