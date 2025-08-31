Sign up
Hook Head lighthouse
We took the short ferry ride over the River Barrow to Ballyhack harbour. Luckily we arrived in sunshine. This is the oldest working lighthouse in the world, at 800 years old. Built by the monks in 1207, but funded by William Marshall.
31st August 2025
31st Aug 25
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 9 and 6.I love taking...
Tags
ireland
,
lighthouse
,
hook-head
,
county-wexford
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
I love lighthouses!
August 31st, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Super lighthouse. The people on the top give perspective. Nicely captured!
August 31st, 2025
Beverley
ace
Wow… that’s quite amazing to read.
August 31st, 2025
