274 / 365
Sunflowers in the walled garden
Inside the walled garden at Mount Congreve today. The gardens were beautifully laid out with a huge array of vegetables, flowers and fruit.
1st September 2025
1st Sep 25
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 9 and 6.I love taking...
Spoiled for choice
SM-A525M
1st September 2025 11:38am
garden
,
ireland
,
sunflowers
,
mount-congreve
Sue Cooper
ace
A lovely capture. Fav.
September 1st, 2025
