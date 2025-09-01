Previous
Sunflowers in the walled garden by busylady
274 / 365

Sunflowers in the walled garden

Inside the walled garden at Mount Congreve today. The gardens were beautifully laid out with a huge array of vegetables, flowers and fruit.
1st September 2025 1st Sep 25

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 9 and 6.I love taking...
75% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Sue Cooper ace
A lovely capture. Fav.
September 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact