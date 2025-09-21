Sign up
Previous
275 / 365
Sunday lunch at the Royal Oak
Out for lunch after a busy week, a real treat! This local village pub was closed for some years but was rescued by the villagers. It is now thriving under new management.
21st September 2025
21st Sep 25
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 9 and 6.I love taking...
Tags
sunday
,
lunch
,
thatch
,
hail-weston
,
royal-oak
