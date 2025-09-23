Sign up
Previous
276 / 365
Cathedral collage
The centre pic shows the cathedral crypt, built in 672, part of the original Church built by St. Wilfred
23rd September 2025
23rd Sep 25
3
0
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 9 and 6.I love taking...
Tags
cathedral
,
collage
,
ripon
Beverley
ace
Beautiful collage’..
September 23rd, 2025
Mags
ace
A lovely collage and captures.
September 23rd, 2025
Dianne
ace
I love the way you’ve presented these images.
September 23rd, 2025
