Previous
280 / 365
Atlantic sunset
Last night's sunset from the ferry to Santander
5th October 2025
5th Oct 25
2
1
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
4267
photos
137
followers
195
following
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Spoiled for choice
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
5th October 2025 6:46pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
sunset
,
atlantic
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
October 6th, 2025
Mags
ace
Wow! That's just gorgeous!
October 6th, 2025
