Atlantic sunset by busylady
280 / 365

Atlantic sunset

Last night's sunset from the ferry to Santander
5th October 2025 5th Oct 25

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
October 6th, 2025  
Mags ace
Wow! That's just gorgeous!
October 6th, 2025  
