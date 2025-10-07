Sign up
Previous
282 / 365
Morning mist
Just before we set off on today's adventures, I spotted the mist clearing over the mountains near where we're staying.
7th October 2025
7th Oct 25
1
1
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
3
1
1
Spoiled for choice
SM-A525M
7th October 2025 10:34am
fence
mountains
mist
spain
fields
Joan Robillard
Beautiful
October 7th, 2025
