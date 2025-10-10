Sign up
284 / 365
Creative artwork
These beautiful artworks are displayed along the walls in the paradore hotel restaurant. Created using white string, and all joined together along the walls.
10th October 2025
10th Oct 25
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
5
1
Spoiled for choice
SM-A525M
9th October 2025 8:40pm
Public
artwork
spain
asturia
cangas-del-narcea
paradore
Beverley
ace
It’s simple and yet so very eye catchingly beautiful. Super to see…
October 10th, 2025
