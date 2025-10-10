Previous
Creative artwork by busylady
284 / 365

Creative artwork

These beautiful artworks are displayed along the walls in the paradore hotel restaurant. Created using white string, and all joined together along the walls.
10th October 2025 10th Oct 25

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
77% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
It’s simple and yet so very eye catchingly beautiful. Super to see…
October 10th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact