Previous
285 / 365
The pasture and the mountains
We went for a walk this afternoon in beautiful warm sunshine. The pasture full of horses with the backdrop of mountains looked so peaceful
12th October 2025
12th Oct 25
1
1
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
4279
photos
138
followers
195
following
78% complete
278
279
280
281
282
283
284
285
283
3913
3914
284
3915
3916
285
3917
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Spoiled for choice
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
12th October 2025 5:01pm
Tags
mountains
,
horses
,
pasture
,
spain
,
europa
Kitty Hawke
ace
Just WOW.....that is absolutely fabulous.......everything !
October 12th, 2025
