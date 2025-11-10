Sign up
Funghi among the beech leaves
Another shot from our U3A trip to Beechwood near Cambridge today. The funghi were difficult to find as they were partly hidden by the leaves.
10th November 2025
10th Nov 25
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
leaves
beech
funghi
Beryl Lloyd
So delightful Judith ! such a beautiful little cluster of rich dark brown fungi on a carpet of copper leaves ! fav
November 10th, 2025
Dorothy
This is so appealing! Fave
November 10th, 2025
Sue Cooper
They're so cute. What a lovely find. Fav.
November 10th, 2025
Josie Gilbert
Great find. They certainly look unusual.
November 10th, 2025
Margaret Brown
Lovely
November 10th, 2025
